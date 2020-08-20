Paris [France], Aug 20 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf and French Ambassador for the Indian Ocean M. Marcel Escure held a discussion on Wednesday.

"Ambassador @jawedashraf5 had an engaging and fruitful conversation with French Ambassador for the #IndianOcean region M. Marcel Escure," India in France tweeted.

On Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India is negotiating with 13 countries including Australia, Italy and Japan to establish bilateral air bubble arrangements for flight operations.

The air bubbles arrangement between the two countries helps airlines to operate international flights with certain restrictions.

India has so far established air bubbles arrangements with the US, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar, and the Maldives.

The negotiations are underway with Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

"We continue to further strengthen the reach & scope of VBM (Vande Bharat Mission). Air travel arrangements are already in place with the USA, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar and Maldives. We are now taking these efforts forward and are negotiating with 13 more countries to establish such arrangements," Puri tweeted. (ANI)

