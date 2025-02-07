Colombo, Feb 7 (PTI) Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha on Friday met Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha and exchanged views on regional security and maritime cooperation aimed at enhancing defence collaboration.

Jha met Thuyacontha at the Defence Ministry office in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte, news portal Adaderana.lk said quoting a statement from the Ministry of Defence here.

“The discussions between the two dignitaries focused on strengthening the longstanding defence cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, underscoring the deep-rooted bilateral ties between the two nations. They exchanged views on regional security and maritime cooperation aimed at enhancing defence collaboration,” the statement said.

The Indian High Commissioner emphasised India's unwavering support for Sri Lanka in defence and security matters, particularly in counter-terrorism, maritime security and disaster response.

The defence secretary expressed appreciation for India's continued assistance and acknowledged the significant role of defence partnerships in ensuring stability and security in the region, it added.

The Indian envoy was accompanied by Defence Adviser to the Indian High Commission Captain Anand Mukundan and Assistant Defence Advisor Lieutenant Colonel Mandeep Singh Negi. The Defence Secretary warmly received the Indian delegation and had a cordial discussion, it said.

Mementoes were also shared to mark the occasion. Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence also joined the discussion, the portal added.

