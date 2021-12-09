Colombo, Dec 9 (PTI) An alert Indian fishing vessel has rescued four Sri Lankan fishermen after their boat faced considerable difficulties in deep waters, the Indian High Commission here said on Thursday.

Sri Lanka fishing vessel Lulu-01 registration number IMUL-A-0039-TLE was ” facing considerable difficulties in deep waters on December 2, 2021,” the Indian mission said, highlighting the goodwill and friendship between the two countries.

Also Read | Qatar, Saudi Arabia Agree to Maintain Stability in Middle East, Says Qatari Emir.

"It was sighted by an Indian fishing boat 24 nautical miles North of Chennai," the statement said.

“Concerned for the safety of the Sri Lankan vessel and the people on board, the Indian fishing boat successfully towed the Sri Lankan vessel to the safety of Adani Port, Kattupalli in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Pakistan Women Assault: New Videos, Reports of Faisalabad Incident Emerge Online, Claim Women Tore Their Clothes Themselves On ‘Being Caught for Stealing’.

“All the four crew members of the Sri Lankan vessel are safe and have been provided necessary assistance by the Indian authorities,” it said, adding that this was a humanitarian gesture reflective of the goodwill and friendship between India and Sri Lanka and their peoples.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)