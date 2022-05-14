Indian flag is flown at half-mast, at the Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Marking a day of national mourning following the demise of the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, the Indian flag is flown at half-mast at the Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday.

India is observing one-day national mourning today. President Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief on the passing away of the UAE President.

"We will always remember his contribution to our bilateral relations and welfare of the Indian community in UAE. My condolences to His Highness' family, the Govt & the people of the UAE in this hour of grief," the President said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid respect to the leader, calling him a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences to the family of the UAE President and to the people of the country.

Sheikh Khalifa Al Nahyan served as the president of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 2004.

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

