New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Chief of German Navy Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach called on Chief of Indian Navy Admiral R Hari Kumar at New Delhi on Thursday and discussed avenues to strengthen Navy to Navy cooperation and enhance interoperability.

Upon arrival, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach was welcomed with an impressive Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns.

