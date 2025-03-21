New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): In a historic resolution passed during its First General Assembly, the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) has unanimously appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, on 14th Dalai Lama.

The council acknowledged his unparalleled contributions to preserving and promoting the cultural, religious, and philosophical heritage of the Indian Himalayan region.

The resolution was adopted at an event in New Delhi, where the council emphasised the strong cultural and spiritual ties shared between the Indian Himalayan people and the Dalai Lama.

The IHCNBT highlighted the Dalai Lama's lifelong dedication to fostering human values and interfaith harmony, preserving Tibetan culture and environment, and reviving India's ancient Nalanda Buddhist traditions.

The resolution underscores the deep respect and admiration that the Indian Himalayan communities hold for the Dalai Lama. It acknowledges his contributions in promoting Buddhist teachings, strengthening India's historical ties with Tibet, and advocating for peace and non-violence globally.

The demand for the Bharat Ratna comes shortly after the release of the Dalai Lama's latest book, "Voice for the Voiceless: Over Seven Decades of Struggle with China for My Land and My People," on March 10, 2025. In the book, he reaffirmed India's significance in shaping Tibetan Buddhism and its traditions, crediting India as the land of the noble ones (Aryavarta).

Alongside the Bharat Ratna appeal, the IHCNBT also passed two key resolutions regarding the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution.

The council reaffirmed that the recognition of the Dalai Lama's reincarnation is a sacred religious process deeply rooted in Nalanda Buddhist traditions. It declared that no government or political entity has the authority to interfere in this process, emphasising that the Gaden Phodrang Institution is the sole authority on the matter.

Additionally, the council strongly opposed any external interference in selecting the next Dalai Lama.

It resolved that if any government or organization attempts to politically appoint a successor, such a move would be rejected by the Himalayan Buddhist communities.

The appeal for the Bharat Ratna recognizes the Dalai Lama's role as a global ambassador of peace and India's spiritual heritage. With this resolution, the IHCNBT has called upon the Indian government to honour his legacy and reaffirm India's commitment to upholding its ancient Buddhist traditions

If granted, the Bharat Ratna would mark a historic recognition of the Dalai Lama's contributions, further strengthening India's deep-rooted spiritual and cultural connections with the Himalayan Buddhist communities. (ANI)

