Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 28 (ANI): The Indian Medical Team, consisting of specialists from two top hospitals of India, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, returned to India on Monday evening after completing its mission in Bangladesh, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement.

The four-member team came to Bangladesh on 23 July 2025, in pursuance of the assurance of support and assistance extended by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in the wake of the devastating air crash at the Milestone School and College in Dhaka on 21 July 2025.

Also Read | Alien Comet 3I/ATLAS Could Be Bigger Than Mount Everest: Scientists Make Chilling Revelation About Mysterious Interstellar Object' Racing Through Our Solar System.

During its stay in Dhaka, the Indian Medical Team worked alongside their Bangladeshi counterparts at the National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery (NIBPS), offering specialised medical advice to support the treatment and recovery of the victims of the Milestone tragedy.

"The Indian team expressed satisfaction with the treatment protocol being followed at NIBPS and exchanged expert opinions in dealing with the most critical cases," the statement said.

Also Read | Donkey Meat Trade Racket Busted in Islamabad: Pakistan’s IFA Seizes Over 1,000 kg of Unhygienic Donkey Meat, 50 Live Donkeys During Raid at Farmhouse in Tarnol; 1 Foreign National Arrested.

"India remains ready to promptly extend any further support required by Bangladesh with regard to critical medical care and rehabilitation of those injured in the tragic incident, including any need for further advanced treatment in India," it added.

"The visit of the Indian medical team in the wake of this national tragedy in Bangladesh is a reflection of the deep-rooted nature of people-to-people relations and the enduring bonds of empathy that connect our two countries," the statement said.

Reflecting this commitment, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka noted on July 25 that the visiting Indian medical team had provided critical inputs for the treatment methodology of patients injured in the fighter jet crash in Bangladesh.

"The Indian Medical Team currently visiting Bangladesh continued their mission to provide medical support to Bangladesh authorities for treatment of critically injured patients in the aftermath of the plane crash of July 21 at Milestone School and College in Dhaka", said the statement posted on the Facebook page of the Indian High Commission, Dhaka.

"Today, the team held the second round of consultations with doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, visited some of the patients and observed their prognosis," it added.

"The team further deliberated management protocols with the doctors at the Institute and provided critical inputs for treatment methodology," the statement said.

A medical team on Wednesday evening arrived in Dhaka to support burn victims of the recent fighter jet crash in the Diabari area of Bangladesh's capital.

According to the Bangladesh Chief Adviser's Press Wing, the death toll in the crash incident has risen to 33 and 50 people were injured, mostly students, who were admitted to various hospitals in the capital, Dhaka. Injured others were teachers, school staff, firefighters, police, army, maids, electricians, and others.

The death toll may rise again, as among the injured, 25 patients have serious conditions with burn injury, a doctor said.

On July 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the tragic air crash in Dhaka and had conveyed assurances of support and assistance.

A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 fighter jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka on Monday afternoon.

The jet was being piloted by Bangladeshi Air Force Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagor, who had also died in the crash. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)