Kathmandu, Apr 7 (PTI) An Indian national has been arrested from the airport here along with nearly nine kg of hemp, police said.

The police on Sunday afternoon arrested Sandeep K. Unni, 28, as he landed with eight kilogrammes and 855 grams of narcotic drugs at Tribhuvan International Airport on board a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok.

Also Read | 'Stop Using AI for Genocide': Microsoft Employees Ibtihal Aboussad, Indian-Origin Vaniya Agrawal Interrupts Microsoft's 50th Anniversary Event, Confronts Microsoft CEOs Bill Over USD 133 Million Israel Deal.

A police official said he was arrested after the X-ray screening machine detected the hemp hidden in his baggage.

The official said Unni has been handed over to the Narcotic Drug Control Bureau.

Also Read | 'World Leaders Are Dying To Make a Deal' Says US President Donald Trump As He Stands Firm on 'Reciprocal Tariffs'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)