Kathmandu, Mar 2 (PTI) At least four people, including an Indian national, were on Thursday arrested after Nepal Police seized drugs from their possession during raids at two different places in the country.

Bikki Kumar Chauhan, 20, an Indian national from Bihar's Motihari city, and his 17-year-old accomplice were arrested along with four kg and 600 grams of hemp from Raksing Rural Municipality in Makawanpur district while conducting a check on the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in, according to Nepal Police news bulletin.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Meets Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sidelines of G20 Meeting, Says Bilateral Ties 'Abnormal', Need To Discuss Border Tensions Candidly.

In another incident, the police arrested two teenagers aged 18 and 15, residents of Raksing Rural Municipality in Parsa district, while conducting a check on the auto-rickshaw they were travelling on the basis of a tip-off, it said.

The police confiscated 15 kg of hemp from them.

Also Read | Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Calls for Reforms in UNSC.

The police have launched further investigation into the incidents after taking them into custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)