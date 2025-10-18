Beira [Mozambique], October 18 (ANI): A Consular Officer from the Indian Mission in Mozambique visited the Indian national who survived the tragic boat mishap off Beira port and is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Beira. The Mission said five other Indian nationals have been rescued.

"Boat accident: Search and rescue efforts are underway. Mission is coordinating with local authorities regarding the missing 5 Indians," the Indian High Commission said in a post on X.

The High Commission has also issued an emergency contact number.

"We convey our heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives, including of three Indian nationals, in a boat accident off Beira port. Mission is in contact with families of those who have lost their lives in this unfortunate accident and is extending all possible assistance to them," it said.

The Indian High Commission said the incident occurred on Friday (local time) when a launch boat carrying 14 Indian crew members from a tanker capsized during a routine crew transfer operation off the coast of Beira in central Mozambique. The cause of the accident remains unclear.

"A launch boat carrying crew members of a tanker, including 14 Indian nationals, capsized during crew transfer operations off Beira port in central Mozambique. Some of the Indian nationals involved in the accident have been rescued. Unfortunately, some Indian nationals have died in the accident, and some are still unaccounted for," the High Comission said in an earlier statement.

The Indian High Commission said that it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in constant touch with the local officials and the families of those affected. (ANI)

