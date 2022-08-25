London [UK], August 25 (ANI): Indian nationals were issued the largest number of UK study, work and visitor visas, according to UK Immigration Statistics.

The latest UK Immigration Statistics published on Thursday shows that nearly 1,18,000 Indian students received a Student visa in the year ending June 2022 - an 89 per cent increase from the previous year.

Also Read | Iran Allows Women to Attend Football Match at Tehran Azadi Stadium.

India has now overtaken China as the largest nationality being issued sponsored study visas in the UK.

"India first again. I'm delighted that Indian nationals were issued the largest number of UK study, work and visitor visas in the year ending June 2022. More strength to the unique living bridge that connects our people," said Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India.

Also Read | Pakistan Has Become a Laughing Stock Due to Terror Case Against Me, Says Former PM Imran Khan.

"As this shows, we're experiencing an unprecedented demand for visas. I encourage students starting courses soon to apply as early as possible," added Ellis.

The UK continues to be a popular destination for Indian holidaymakers too. Indian nationals accounted for the highest proportion (28 per cent) of Visitor visas granted.

More than 258,000 Indian nationals received visit visas in the year ending June 2022 - a 630 per cent increase compared to the previous year (when travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic were still in place), read UK Immigration Statistics.

In the year ending June 2022, Indian nationals also received nearly 103,000 Work visas (which includes skilled and seasonal workers) - a 148 per cent increase over the previous year.

Indian nationals continue to be the top nationality granted Skilled Worker visas, accounting for 46 per cent of all skilled work visas granted globally.

Earlier in April, UK Visas & Immigration had announced the extension of the Super Priority Visa service to Pune and Bengaluru.

It's an optional service for customers in India who need to travel to the UK urgently. Pune and Bengaluru add to three locations this service is already offered - News Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)