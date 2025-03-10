Punta Cana [Dominican Republic], March 10 (ANI): Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old college student from Chantilly, has gone missing while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Konanki is a Pittsburgh University student and Indian citizen who is a permanent US resident was reported missing on March 6.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Priest Arrested for Sex Assault in Canada: Brampton-Based Ashok Kumar Sexually Assaults Woman During Religious Ceremony, Taken Into Custody by Peel Police.

"The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is actively assisting in the investigation of a missing college student on vacation in the Dominican Republic. Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old female from Chantilly and a student at the University of Pittsburgh, was reported missing on Thursday, March 6, 2025," according to Loudoun County Sheriff's Office's official statement.

"Konanki, a citizen of India, is a permanent resident of the United States and was reported to be vacationing with five female college friends at a resort in Punta Cana," it added.

Also Read | X Down: Elon Musk's Social Media Platform Suffers Widespread Outage, Thousands Users Affected, Says Downdetector.

According to sources, she disappeared while walking on the beach at a hotel in Punta Cana, La Altagracia province, east of the Dominican Republic.

The LCSO is working closely with our federal partners at the US Department of State, FBI, DEA, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), as well as the University of Pittsburgh police, to support the ongoing investigation by the Dominican National Police.

According to Spanish media sources, "Last seen on March 6, 2025, at 4:50 am on the beach of the Riu Punta Cana Hotel," says the image, which includes a portrait of the young Hindu woman. According to the file, Sudiksha has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown two-piece bikini, large round earrings, a metal anklet on her right leg, yellow and steel bracelets on her right hand and another multi-coloured bracelet on her left hand, the sources added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)