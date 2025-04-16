Lahore, Apr 16 (PTI) The visiting Indian Sikh pilgrims on Wednesday began the annual tradition of harvesting wheat crops in fields at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, which are considered to be belonging to Guru Nanak Dev who spent the last 18 years of his life there.

Over 6,000 Indian Sikhs are currently in Pakistan's Punjab province to take part in Baisakhi festivities under the Project Management Unit Kartarpur.

Also Read | US Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance To Visit India Early Next Week; To Meet PM Narendra Modi.

The Sikh pilgrims, accompanied by the CEO of the Project Management Unit, Saifullah Khokhar, and other officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) harvested the crops in the vast fields.

The pilgrims expressed their joy and spiritual connection to the land, chanting “Jo Bole So Nihal” as they worked.

Also Read | Donald Trump Administration Sues Maine Over Participation of Transgender Athletes in Girls Sports.

The event coincided with the Baisakhi celebrations and the Sikh pilgrims extended their heartfelt gratitude to the government for taking good care of their historic gurdwaras and allowing them to plough Guru Nanak Dev's fields, which hold deep spiritual significance for them.

They also expressed their appreciation for the warm hospitality and excellent arrangements made for the Baisakhi celebrations and the Khalsa birthday.

“The harvesting of Guru Nanak Dev's crops was a historic moment, reflecting the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Sikhism. The event showcased the importance of agriculture, community service, and devotion in Sikhism, leaving a lasting impression on the Sikh pilgrims,” Khokhar said.

As part of the Baisakhi celebrations, a Kabaddi match was organised by the Project Management Unit Kartarpur and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee.

The Sikh pilgrims enjoyed traditional Punjabi dances, including Bhangra, and expressed their joy and gratitude.

Thousands of Sikhs, including from India, on Monday attended the main event of the Baisakhi festival at the Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib as Pakistan's top leadership extended greetings to the community on the occasion.

Baisakhi marks the Sikh new year and commemorates the formation of Khalsa Panth (saint-warriors) under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

According to the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), which looks after the holy places of minorities in Pakistan, some 10,000 foreign Sikhs were among a large number of local ones who attended the celebrations of the 326th birth anniversary of Khalsa at the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)