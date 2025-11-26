New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Indian startups participating in the UAE-India Startup Series and the India-UAE CEPA Council showcased a diverse range of emerging technologies, reflecting the deepening innovation partnership between the two countries under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The exhibits spanned artificial intelligence, digital transformation, green construction, wealth-tech, electric mobility and space surveillance, aligning closely with the UAE's technology-driven economic vision.

Abhishek Agarwal, Chief of Staff of SBNRI, said, "We are building a new age wealth tech platform for NRIs to invest in India, managing their INR currency, local currency and USD currency as a fintech platform for them. The pitch was good. We pitched to a lot of banks and got few technical questions. We also learned from it..."

Representing the electric mobility sector, Ankit Gupta, Co-founder of Simple Energy, described the company's push to scale globally. "We are a two-wheeler electric vehicle company, a full-stack development company. We have developed all the technologies which are in electric vehicles in-house, and we own almost 100 patents across different components. We are presently selling in Indian markets, and we are now planning to expand into different parts of the world..."

From the growing Indian space-tech ecosystem, Rahul, Co-founder and COO of Digantara, said their pitch received strong interest. "We are building a space-based surveillance and intelligence platform for space. The pitch was good. I think we were the first ones to pitch, so there was a little bit of pressure on the head, but I think it went smoothly. It went really good"

AI-driven industrial solutions also featured prominently. Mugesh, Co-Founder of Goat Robotics, said, "In Goat Robotics, we build an AI-enabled autonomous mobile robot platform where we can handle the material movement on the industrial surface. The main focus is that we are planning to do the country expansion, and we are planning to set up a headquarters in the UAE... We are trying to set up and centralise the channels we can use to reach customers worldwide..."

In the logistics space, Nanda Kishore Dharmavaram, Co-Founder of Enmovil, said, "We are an AI native supply chain logistics tech platform, helping large enterprises, manufacturing and distribution enterprises in optimising their supply chain and logistics operations."

The participation of these startups reflects CEPA's growing role in enabling market access, investment channels and technology exchange between India and the UAE. With the Gulf region emerging as a hub for future industries, Indian founders are increasingly exploring expansion, partnerships and capital opportunities in the UAE's innovation ecosystem. (ANI)

