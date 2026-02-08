New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias on Saturday said the Indian subcontinent could emerge as one of the most suitable partners for legal migration to Europe, citing the continent's ageing population and near-negative population growth.

Speaking at the India-EU Forum 2026, Dendias said migration was a global, long-standing phenomenon that would continue, but stressed that Europe must develop a balanced, structured migration framework.

"Migration is a world phenomenon. It was part of what was happening in the world in the past, and it will remain in the future," he said.

Highlighting Europe's demographic challenges, Dendias said population growth across the continent was "almost negative," creating a growing need for young workers.

"As you know, population growth in Europe is almost negative, so it is clear that we need young people to fill the vacuum. I think the subcontinent, with its current population structure, could be one of the best choices for legal migration," he said.

However, he underlined that such migration must be carefully formulated to ensure benefits for both countries of origin and destination.

"The big challenge for Europe is to formulate migration flows in a way that is beneficial both to the countries of origin and to Europe," Dendias said.

The Greek minister also raised concerns over illegal migration, describing it as a "totally disruptive" phenomenon driven by organised human smuggling networks.

"This has to be addressed. We are facing an economic phenomenon of smuggling of people, which is huge," he added, calling for stronger international cooperation to tackle the issue.

He also said that, for Greeks, "India is, in a way, a part of Greek mythology".

"Alexander the Great came to the borders of India. Then his troops revolted, and he had to return to Macedonia. So in a way, the relationship with India is a promise never fulfilled. I see the current challenge as the possibility to realise that promise," he said.

The inaugural India-EU Forum concluded in New Delhi on Saturday after two days of wide-ranging discussions on strengthening cooperation between India and the European Union across trade, security, technology and geopolitical domains.

Organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with the Ananta Centre, the Track 1.5 Forum was held from February 6 to February 7 and brought together more than 200 senior policymakers, industry leaders, strategic experts and thought leaders from India and EU Member States, the MEA stated in a post on X.

According to the MEA, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the forum's inaugural session on February 6, while Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal participated in a special session the same day.

Meanwhile, Greek Minister of National Defence Nikos Dendias addressed a special fireside chat on February 7.

The discussions took place at an opportune moment, following the recent India-EU Summit and the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with participants deliberating on ways to translate strategic convergence into actionable outcomes. (ANI)

