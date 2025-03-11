Port Louis [Mauritius], March 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed in Mauritius on Tuesday with traditional Bihari tradition of Geet Gawai.

PM Modi was seen enjoying the songs and clapping with them on the occasion.

Geet Gawain is a traditional Bhojpuri musical ensemble that embodies the rich cultural heritage brought to Mauritius by women from the Bhojpuri belt of India.

In recognition of its cultural significance, Geet Gawai was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2016.

As PM Modi arrived at his hotel in Port Louis, members of the Indian diaspora chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and welcomed him with mini tricolours.

Divya, a member of the Indian diaspora, said, " I met PM modi and got the opportunity to shake hands with him. I am very happy that we are able to participate in such an event."

Saraswati, a member of the Indian diaspora, said, "It feels really great coming here and meeting our Prime Minister. The relations between India and Mauritius are great, and we hope it keeps growing..."

Preeti, another member of the Indian diaspora, said, "I met PM Modi and shook hands with him. It feels great to get the opportunity to speak to him..."

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, "Namaste Mauritius! PM Narendra Modi arrives in Mauritius to a warm and enthusiastic welcome! In a special gesture, warmly received by PM Dr Navin Ramgoolam at the airport."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Mauritius to a grand and warm welcome by Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam at the airport.

PM Modi said that he will be meeting Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool, PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and address a community programme in the evening.

In a post on X, he said, "Landed in Mauritius. I am grateful to my friend, PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit is a wonderful opportunity to engage with a valued friend and explore new avenues for collaboration in various sectors. Today, I will be meeting President Dharam Gokhool, PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and addressing a community programme in the evening."

Over the next two days, the PM will take part in various programmes. He will hold talks with the Mauritian leadership, address a community programme and participate as the Chief Guest at Mauritius' 57th National Day Celebrations. (ANI)

