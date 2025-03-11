Port Louis, March 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at Port Louis in Mauritius where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome. Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam came to the Airport to receive PM Modi. Members of the Indian Community gathered at the airport were excited to catch a glimpse of the Indian Prime Minister. Sharad Barnwal, a member of the Indian diaspora, said "We are all very excited. We have gathered here since morning. The friendship between India and Mauritius has always been great, and after this visit of PM Modi, the relationship will get stronger."

Dr Kadambini Acharya, Director, Cultural Centre of the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, said "We have gathered here to welcome M Modi. We have been preparing to welcome PM Modi for the last 1 month. We will be very happy to meet and welcome him..." Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Mauritius late Monday night on a two-day State visit. He will attend the National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest on March 12. Mauritius Decks Up Ahead of PM Modi's Visit; Rehearsals for Parade, Cultural Performance on in Full Swing.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the visit is towards strengthening "India-Mauritus enduring ties." "Strengthening India-Mauritus enduring ties! PM @narendramodi has embarked on a 2-day State visit to Port Louis, Mauritius. PM will participate as the Chief Guest at Mauritius' National Day Celebrations & also meet Mauritian leadership & dignitaries," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X.

In his departure statement on Monday, PM Modi said that he looks forward to the opportunity to engage with the Mauritius leadership during his visit to elevate bilateral partnership and strengthen friendship for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region. He called Mauritius a "close maritime neighbour, key partner in the Indian Ocean and a gateway to the African continent." PM Modi to Inaugurate over 20 India-funded Projects in Mauritius.

"At the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, I am embarking on a two-day State Visit to Mauritius to participate in the celebrations of the 57th National Day of Mauritius. We are connected by history, geography and culture. Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and celebration of our diversity are our strengths," he said.

"The close and historical people-to-people connect is a source of shared pride. We have made significant strides in the past ten years with people-centric initiatives," he added.

He expressed confidence that the visit would build on the foundations of the past and open a new and bright chapter in the India-Mauritius relationship. "I look forward to the opportunity to engage the Mauritius leadership to elevate our partnership in all its facets and strength our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples, as well as for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region, as part of our Vision SAGAR," he said.

