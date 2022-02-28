Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): India's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar on Monday met his Mozambique counterpart, Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Eugenio Dias da Silva Muatuca on the sidelines of MILAN 2022 naval exercises in Vishakhapatnam.

"Admiral R Hari Kumar met Rear Admiral Eugenio Dias da Silva Muatuca, Chief of Navy, Mozambique on the sidelines of MILAN 2022 and held discussions on issues of mutual interest," a tweet by Navy spokesperson stated.

The harbour phase of the biennial multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2022 will culminate today, followed by the sea phase from March 1 to March 4.

The eleventh edition of MILAN is being hosted by the Eastern Naval Command at Vishakhapatnam for the first time. The participation from friendly foreign countries includes 13 ships, 39 delegations and one maritime patrol aircraft. This large congregation gives significance and potency to the word 'MILAN' which means "meeting" or "confluence".

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the event on Sunday, the Navy chief said, "We are happy to conduct 11th edition of MILAN with a city parade of 39 participating countries and 13 warships. This year's theme is Camaraderie-Cohesion-Collaboration."

This exercise MILAN 22 was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt at Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (ANI)

