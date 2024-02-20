Johannesburg, Feb 20 (PTI) India's success in empowering all its citizens to be part of the digital economy will be highlighted at a seminar here aimed at boosting the economic partnership with South Africa.

India and South Africa boast a robust economic partnership, with bilateral trade surpassing USD 18 billion in 2022. As one of South Africa's largest trading partners and investors, India presents exciting opportunities for collaboration across diverse sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and IT.

Aimed at bringing together leading government and business leaders from both South Africa and India to explore the vast potential for collaboration, investment, and knowledge sharing between the dynamic Indian and South African economies, a hybrid seminar – titled ‘India-South Africa Connect: Global visions meet digital realities' – will be held on February 29 at the JBS campus in Auckland Park.

The Consulate General of India, Johannesburg, and the Johannesburg Business School (JBS), University of Johannesburg, are to jointly host the event.

Some of the key themes that will be explored include India's pioneering “Digital India” and inclusive e-commerce programme run by Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), aimed at bridging the digital divide and empowering citizens through technology.

“The seminar will further unpack the digital payments revolution in India. Experts will also draw parallels with South Africa's payment landscape, identifying potential synergies and lessons for future collaboration,” the organisers said in a statement.

“India and South Africa have similar growth aspirations and working together these aspirations could be realised sooner,” said Consul General Mahesh Kumar.

Prof Randall Carolissen, Dean of the Johannesburg Business School, said: “Through insightful discussions and collaborative engagement, we aim to foster greater understanding and partnership opportunities, driving economic growth and innovation in both India and South Africa.”

