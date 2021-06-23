Washington, Jun 23 (PTI) India's ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has discussed the possibilities of partnerships in various sectors including energy, agriculture and education with Governor of the US State of Wyoming Mark Gordon.

Wyoming, nicknamed the “Equality State'' and “Cowboy State” shipped USD 1.17 billion worth of goods around the globe in 2020. Its bilateral trade with India in 2020 was USD 35 million, which registered a drop of 30 per cent from USD 50 million in 2019.

Top Commodities for export from Wyoming are sodium carbonate, rare gases, bentonite, bodies (including cabs) for road tractors, propane (liquefied), petroleum oils. Top agricultural exports from Wyoming are beef and veal; plant products, other livestock products, feeds and feed grains and pork.

“Discussed the possibilities of energy, environment, agriculture, education and knowledge partnerships,” Sandhu said in a tweet after the virtual meeting with Gordon.

He described his Tuesday's conversation with Gordon as “enriching”.

A State with a population of about 600,000 and Gross State Product (GSP) of USD 36.2 billion in 2020, Wyoming represents the 48th largest economy for the United States. According to estimates from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the real gross domestic product (GDP) in Wyoming increased by 0.3 per cent from 2014-2019.

The mineral extraction industry and travel and tourism sector are the main drivers of the Wyoming economy. Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction play an important role in their GDP, contributing about USD 7.5 million.

Their only public trading companies are energy-based, Cloud Peak Energy in Gillette and US Energy Corp. in Riverton. Although both companies owe their growth to the large coal reserves in the state, the energy portfolio of the state has increasingly diversified.

Wyoming produced 101.8 million barrels of crude oil in 2019 and ranked 8th in nationwide oil production. It also ranked 6th nationwide in the production of natural gas for 2018. Carbon County in Wyoming is home to the nation's largest proposed wind farm.

Wyoming's high altitude makes it ideal for producing wind energy.

With respect to mining, the state is known for reserves of Uranium, Trona (Wyoming has the world's largest reserve of Trona, which is used for manufacturing glass, paper, pharmaceuticals) and diamonds. Although agriculture has waned, it is still a significant sector in the state of Wyoming.

Main agricultural commodities include livestock (beef), hay, sugar beets, grain, and wool.

