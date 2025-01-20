Washington, Jan 20 (PTI) Indiaspora, a non-profit body of the global Indian community, has congratulated Donald Trump ahead of his swearing-in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, expressing hope that US-India relations would continue to flourish under the new administration.

"On behalf of Indiaspora and the Indian-American community, I would like to congratulate Donald Trump, the 47th president of the United States. I expect US-India relations to continue flourishing amid the new political climate in America," MR Rangaswami, founder-chairman of Indiaspora, said.

"The senior most government officials on both sides established strong relationships during President Trump's first term, and there is strong bipartisan support in the US to further this important bilateral relationship," Rangaswamy said.

In his second term, Trump has appointed several Indian-Americans in various fields such as civil rights, national security, and technology.

Prominent among them are Harmeet Kaur Dhillon, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kash Patel, Jay Bhattacharya, and Sriram Krishnan.

"Two of Indiaspora's key focus areas over the years have been our efforts to increase the Indian diaspora's civic and political engagement in a nonpartisan manner, and to strengthen US-India ties," Sanjeev Joshipura, executive director of Indiaspora, said.

"It is heartening to see every successive American administration, regardless of political affiliation, place Indian-Americans in senior roles in the government, and the incoming Trump administration has continued this trend. Indiaspora is poised to continue playing a role in catalysing bilateral dialogues, just as we did in New Delhi and Houston during the previous Trump administration," he added.

