Jakarta [Indonesia], June 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Sunday recorded 21,342 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily spike and bringing the total tally to 2,115,304, the Health Ministry said.

The COVID-19 related death toll rose by 409 to 57,138, the ministry reported.

A total of 8,024 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 1,850,481.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 9,394 new cases, West Java 3,988, Central Java 2,288, East Java 889 and Yogyakarta 830.

No new cases were reported in North Kalimantan province. (ANI/Xinhua)

