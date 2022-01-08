Jakarta [Indonesia], January 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia confirmed 479 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the country's tally of infections to 4,265,666, according to the Health Ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by six to 144,127, while 175 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,115,747.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 169 million people have received their first dose of vaccines, while over 116 million have taken the second dose.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people, Indonesia has administered over 287 million doses, including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

