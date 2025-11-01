Hattian Bala [PoJK], November 1 (ANI): A heartbroken father, Syed Afir Kazmi, continues his desperate search for justice nearly four years after his young son, Syed Faraz Hussain Shah, was murdered, a case that he claims has been buried under police corruption and the influence of powerful individuals.

Kazmi, a college bus driver from Hattian Bala, Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir [PoJK], said his son, a 22-year-old car mechanic, was brutally killed by a group of influential men whose names are already known to the authorities.

Also Read | India Exposes Pakistan's Hypocrisy at UN, Demands End to 'Grave Human Rights Abuses in Illegally Occupied Parts of Kashmir'.

"The police have identified the culprits, yet they have done nothing. I have been running from office to office for four years, but justice remains out of reach," he said.

According to Kazmi, despite evidence and police reports confirming the identities of those involved, the suspects continue to roam free due to their social and political connections.

Also Read | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Meets Counterparts of New Zealand, South Korea, Vietnam on ADMM-Plus Sidelines (See Pics).

"The officers took money, delayed investigations, and treated the main accused like guests," he alleged, accusing the police of colluding with the perpetrators.

The distraught father stated that he had approached senior officials, including the Inspector General of Police, and even submitted appeals to higher authorities; however, no concrete action has been taken.

"If my son belonged to a rich or political family, his killers would have been behind bars long ago," he stated.

In a fresh appeal, Kazmi urged Shaukat Nawaz Mir and the Awami Action Committee to intervene and ensure accountability.

"I am a poor man with no influence, but I will not stop fighting until my son's murderers are punished," he stated.

His struggle has become emblematic of a larger issue in Pakistan, the persistent failure of law enforcement to deliver justice to the powerless while protecting the privileged. For four years, Kazmi has waited in vain for the system to act, as his son's killers remain untouched and his pleas continue to echo unanswered. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)