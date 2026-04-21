Casablanca [Morocco], April 21 (ANI): The Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship, INS Sudarshini, has concluded a "productive and engaging" port call at Casablanca, marking a key step in strengthening maritime cooperation between India and Morocco, according to an official press release by the Ministry of Defence.

According to the official press release, the visit, which ended on April 18, was part of the ongoing Lokayan 26 deployment aimed at enhancing international naval partnerships.

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During the port call, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini held professional interactions with senior Moroccan naval leaders, focusing on training exchanges and maritime cooperation. The visit also featured active engagement between Indian Navy trainees and cadets of the Royal Moroccan Naval School through cross-deck visits and friendly sports fixtures.

"The visit marked an important step in strengthening the Indo-Morocco maritime partnership, as part of the ongoing Lokayan 26 deployment," the press release stated.

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Diplomatic outreach was enhanced through an onboard reception hosted by INS Sudarshini and a reciprocal luncheon hosted by the Royal Moroccan Navy, strengthening professional and cultural ties.

"The essence of 'Lokayan' was reflected through active training engagements," the statement noted, highlighting the spirit of cooperation and mutual learning.

The Ministry of Defence noted that "the current visit reaffirms deepening maritime ties between the two countries, driven by shared maritime interests and strategic convergence."

Following the successful port call, INS Sudarshini has now set sail for Las Palmas, Spain, continuing its voyage to promote the message "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family) and goodwill across the seas.

Earlier on April 15, the Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship, INS Sudarshini, made a port call at Casablanca, Morocco, as part of its ongoing transoceanic deployment under Lokayan 26.

In a statement, the Indian Navy noted that the ship's arrival at this prominent port marked an important milestone in the expedition and reflects the Indian Navy's sustained efforts to enhance maritime engagement in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across the Region).

The visit further underscored the strengthening of bilateral relations and naval cooperation between India and Morocco.On arrival, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini called on Cmde Hassan Akouli, Commander of the Central Maritime Sector, Moroccan Navy, and Cmde Omar Nasri, Director of the Royal Naval School, Morocco.

Discussions focused on exploring avenues for enhanced maritime collaboration and training exchanges between the two navies.

The three-day visit provided valuable exposure to the crew and trainees, while highlighting India's expanding maritime engagement, international outreach, and proficiency in ocean sailing.

Four Indian Naval ships - INS Tabar, INS Tarkash, INS Sumedha, and INS Tushil have visited Casablanca, significantly enhancing mutual trust and interoperability. Further, RAdm Mohamed Tahin, Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Navy, had visited the Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy in Nov 2025 as part of his official visit to India, the statement highlighted. (ANI)

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