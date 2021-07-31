New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): To commemorate 50 years of India's triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 war, INS Sumedha embarked on with Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame to Port Blair.

"INS Sumedha embarks Swarnim Vijay Mashaal at Chennai for transit to Port Blair," tweeted Indian Navy.

"The victory flame is traversing through the length and breadth of our Nation evoking patriotism and pride in our citizens to commemorate 50 years of India's incredible victory," added the tweet.

Earlier today, Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame reached Khardung La. The solemn ceremony commenced with the reception of the Victory Flame with a grand welcome by army personnel, veterans, local residents and tourists at Khardung La, PRO (Defence) Srinagar said.

The Army paid rich tributes to the brave hearts of the 1971 War at one of the highest passes of the world (Khardung La at a height of 18,380 feet) as part of the ongoing Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations.

Veterans from the Nubra Valley paid their obeisance to the fallen soldiers to recognise the efforts of the forces and their families during the 1971 War.

The Veterans also handed over the pious soil from Khardung La to be taken to National War Memorial, Delhi, informed PRO (Defence) Srinagar.

As part of the year-long Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations, four Victory Flames were lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National War Memorial on December 16, 2020, which were sent to four cardinal directions. (ANI)

