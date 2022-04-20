Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): The services of social media platform Instagram were down globally for a while on Tuesday night but have now been restored.

Many users, including those in India, were unable to access Instagram. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.

Also Read | Crude Oil Prices Fall 5% on Global Commodities Selloff After IMF Lowers World Growth Forecasts.

However, the service was restored after a brief disruption.

Netizens took to Twitter, reporting their inability to access the social media platform.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Crisis: One Dead, 12 Injured After Police Open Fire At Anti-Govt Protesters in Rambukkana.

A user said: "It's not your wifi that's down, it's Instagram down once again."

Another said: "Instagram down Chalo now I can sleep early without any guilt".

As per the outage tracking website Downdetector, Instagram was down since 10:45 pm Indian Standard time (IST). As per the website, most users were facing issues with loading the feed and profiles.

Instagram is an online photo-sharing and social networking service that lets users take pictures, apply filters to them and share those pictures in several ways, including through social networks such as Twitter and Facebook. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)