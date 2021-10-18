Tehran [Iran], October 18 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the country will host a meeting of Afghanistan's neighbours plus Russia next week, which will be attended by six foreign ministers on October 27, a media report said.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, on Monday said that in addition to Tehran and Russia, the meeting will be attended by China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, who all have land borders with Afghanistan, reported Al Jazeera.

Also Read | UK to Impose Visa Penalties to Speed Up Deportations of Illegal Migrants.

"The countries will be focused on how they can help form an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the presence of all ethnic groups, and how they can help shape a future of peace and security in Afghanistan," Al Jazeera quoted Khatibzadeh as saying.

After the Taliban took control of Pakistan, Tehran has been maintaining that it wants an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: China's Inhalable Ad5-nCoV Vaccine May Boost Antibodies Upto 300-Fold, Claims Report.

Underlining that the Taliban has a direct responsibility in maintaining peace and stability in Afghanistan, he stressed that the group should preserve the health of all Afghan groups including the Hazaras and Shias.

Khatibzadeh also emphasised that Tehran has maintained contact with all parties in Afghanistan, including the Taliban. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)