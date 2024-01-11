Dubai, Jan 11 (AP) Iran confirmed on Thursday that its forces seized an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, which was reported earlier in the day to have been boarded by armed men in military uniforms.

The state-run IRNA news agency ran a brief story acknowledging the seizure by Iran's navy. It did not identify the vessel, but said the seizure came as a result of a judicial order.

Suspicious had immediately fallen on Iran as the ship was once known as the Suez Rajan and had been involved in a yearlong dispute that ultimately saw the US Justice Department seize 1 million barrels of Iranian crude oil on it. (AP)

