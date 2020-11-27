Dubai, Nov 27 (AP) Iran's foreign minister is alleging the killing of a scientist linked to the country's disbanded military nuclear program has "serious indications" of an Israeli role.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the statement Friday on Twitter. Israel has declined to comment, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself has named the scientist slain outside of Tehran.

"Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators," Zarif wrote. (AP)

