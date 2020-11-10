Tehran [Iran], November 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's health ministry reported 10,339 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total nationwide number to 703,288.

The pandemic has so far claimed 39,202 lives in Iran, up by 453 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

A total of 530,694 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 5,584 remain in intensive care units, Lari added.

According to the spokeswoman, 5,302,200 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Tuesday.

Currently, the risk of infection is high in 27 Iranian provinces, Lari noted.

Starting from Tuesday, Iran has imposed one-month nationwide hourly restrictions on business activities to tackle the current surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

