Tehran [Iran], December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's health ministry on Friday reported 1,967 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 6,181,784.

The pandemic also claimed 44 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 131,306, according to an update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

A total of 6,022,150 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 2,796 remain in intensive care units, said the ministry.

By Friday, 59,418,571 Iranians have received their first vaccine doses, and 50,985,397 of them have taken two jabs. Meanwhile, 5,188,836 people in the country have received their booster shots.

The report added that 41,286,279 tests have so far been carried out across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

