Tehran [Iran], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 4,340 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infection to 6,077,438.

The pandemic also claimed 104 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally, since its outbreak in February 2020, to 128,956, said the update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Also Read | Peng Shuai Makes an Appearance During an Event in China, WTA Chief Says 'Video Insufficient to Ensure Her Safety' (Watch Video).

A total of 5,783,425 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,409 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Sunday, 56,653,947 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 44,726,047 of them have taken two jabs. Meanwhile, 765,235 people in the country have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Also Read | ‘Imran Khan Govt Damaged Pakistan's Islamic Identity’, Says PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The report added that 37,781,134 tests have so far been carried out across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)