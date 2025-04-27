Tehran/New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack during a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and emphasised the need for regional cooperation to combat terrorism.

President Pezeshkian said that Iran unequivocally denounces such "inhumane acts", Iran's embassy in New Delhi said in a post on X.

These tragic events amplify the shared responsibility of all countries in the region and compel the regional states to eradicate the roots of terrorism through empathy, solidarity, and close cooperation, ensuring lasting peace and tranquility for the nations in the region, Pezeshkian stressed.

Referencing the valuable legacy of renowned Indian leaders, the president noted that Iran holds the Indian nation and its prominent figures, such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru — "who were messengers of peace, friendship, and co-existence" — in high regard. He also expressed hope that this spirit will remain in India's relations with all countries.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Regarding mutual economic ties between Iran and India, he expressed hope for the expansion of cooperation in trade and infrastructure more than ever before.

The development of Chabahar Port can serve as a hub for strategic interactions in the region and as a vital connection point between Iran, India, and Russia, the president said.

Pezeshkian also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Tehran, noting that Iran is keen to discuss ways to strengthen comprehensive collaboration with India in a friendly and constructive atmosphere.

In turn, Modi appreciated Iran's sympathy regarding the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, noting that New Delhi fully agrees with Tehran's perspective that the fight against terrorism requires the unity and comprehensive cooperation of all countries in the region, the embassy said.

Modi also praised Iran's constructive role in fostering peace and security, adding that India supports the Islamic Republic's efforts to enhance regional and international stability.

The prime minister further emphasised the need for a diplomatic solution to differences, including those between Iran and the United States.

He expressed deep sorrow over the massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port and conveyed India's readiness to assist Iran in addressing the aftermath of this incident.

Modi also extended his heartfelt wishes to the Iranian president, expressed his hopes for the health of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and conveyed his aspirations for the ongoing progress of the great nation of Iran, the embassy said.

