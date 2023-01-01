A civilian protest in Iran against the alleged custodial death of Mahsa Amini.

Tehran [Iran], January 1 (ANI): Around 100 days after Mahsa Amini's death sparked nationwide unrest, a member of Iran's security forces was shot dead during protests in the city of Semirom on Sunday, reported Iranian state media, IRNA.

"A Basij member was killed in the city of Semirom by armed criminals," reported IRNA, referring to the paramilitary force linked to the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

IRNA said protesters had gathered late Saturday in the city, about 470 kilometers south of the capital Tehran in the central Isfahan province.

They rallied in front of the regional administration building and other locations in Semirom, it added.

"Security forces were deployed to establish order in the city and, in some cases, clashes occurred with several rioters," the report said.

Iran has been rocked by protests -- dubbed "riots" by the authorities -- since Amini, 22, died in custody on September 16 following her arrest for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress code for women.

She was arrested, allegedly for wearing her hijab (headscarf) loosely, at the point of entry of the Shahid Haghani Expressway of Tehran and hauled away by the Guidance Patrol, known locally as the Gasht-e Ershad.

The death sparked fury and civilian protests seldom seen on the streets of Tehran, with citizens, across age and gender, clogging the corners and chanting death to the 'morality police' who they blamed for killing the 22-year-old in custody.

While the regime claimed Amini died of heart failure, her family members alleged a cover-up saying she had been murdered.

Iranian officials said that hundreds of people have been killed in the nationwide unrest, including members of the security forces, and thousands arrested.

Meanwhile, Tehran accused hostile foreign powers and opposition groups of stoking the unrest, reported IRNA.

Last month, Iran executed two men, both 23, who had been convicted of attacks against security forces in connection with the protests.

The judiciary has said nine others have been sentenced to death. Campaigners said this week dozens of protesters also face charges that carry a potential death sentence. (ANI)

