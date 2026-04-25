Tehran [Iran], April 25 (ANI): Citizens in Iran have been subjected to a continuous internet blackout for 57 days, marking exactly eight weeks since the Iranian regime severed the country's digital access, according to the internet monitoring watchdog NetBlocks.

Reporting on the situation this Saturday, the watchdog highlighted the severe impact of the restriction, stating that "the disruption, now entering its 57th day after 1344 hours, stifles the voices of Iranians, leaves friends and family out of touch and damages the economy."

Also Read | US-Iran Backchannel Talks Resurface as Tehran Sends Delegation to Pakistan Amid Strait of Hormuz Closure Tensions.

The total blackout was implemented immediately following the joint US and Israeli strikes on Tehran on 28 February. This prolonged shutdown has isolated the Iranian population from the global community during a period of significant regional instability.

Earlier this month, NetBlocks identified the ongoing crisis as the "longest nation-scale internet shutdown on record in any country." The scale of this disruption surpasses previous state-led efforts to control the flow of information.

Also Read | Michael Jackson Estate Faces New Molestation Allegations as 4 New Jersey Siblings File Lawsuit in US Federal Court.

This current restriction follows a separate internet and communications blackout imposed by the Iranian regime in January, which was allegedly used to obscure evidence of the state's deadliest crackdown on its own citizens since the Islamic Republic was founded nearly 47 years ago.

Amidst this domestic isolation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, as an Iranian delegation reached the Pakistani capital amidst a "deepening diplomatic deadlock" with the United States.

The high-level meeting took place as the city remains under a "suffocating security lockdown," with authorities sealing major arterial roads and placing the high-security Red Zone under a "strict cordon."

In a separate diplomatic engagement, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar noted on social media that he was pleased to "receive and welcome my brother, Foreign Minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, to Islamabad," adding that he would "look forward to our meaningful engagements aimed at promoting regional peace and stability."

The timing of this visit is particularly sensitive, as the White House recently announced that envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would also be heading to the region for potential talks with Iran. However, Tehran has remained firm in its defiance, asserting that it would "not be meeting" with the US.

This diplomatic standoff has brought the "commercial pulse" of Islamabad to a crawl, where markets in the Blue Area are largely deserted and public transport networks have been crippled. Local residents are reportedly struggling with growing commodity shortages and the psychological strain of the prolonged uncertainty.

The friction stems from a total deadlock on three primary issues: Tehran's highly enriched uranium (HEU), the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and Israel's military operations in Lebanon. While the White House indicated that emissaries are prepared for an "in-person conversation," Tehran's state media has rebuffed the claim, insisting direct negotiations were "not in the cards."

Despite this, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that two envoys are slated for discussions, stating, "We're hopeful that it will be a productive conversation and hopefully move the ball forward to a deal." She further clarified that although Vice President JD Vance would not be travelling to the site, he remains "deeply involved."

Reflecting on the lack of progress, JD Vance noted that "21 hours of intense negotiations" previously yielded no breakthrough. "Their nuclear program and the enrichment facilities they had before have been destroyed. But we do not see a commitment to not develop more nuclear weapons," Vance remarked.

Attempts to resume dialogue have reached an impasse as Tehran refuses to return to the table while a US naval blockade remains active at its ports. In retaliation, Iran has enforced a "de facto blockade" of the Strait of Hormuz, triggering chaos in global markets.

Amidst the stalemate, Washington is continuing its military build-up with the arrival of the USS George HW Bush, while simultaneously imposing fresh sanctions on a major Chinese oil refinery and shipping firms linked to Iranian crude.

The Foreign Office stated that during the visit, Araghchi will discuss "the latest regional developments as well as ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability," even as the capital stays in a state of "suspended animation" with no confirmation yet on whether fresh talks will materialise. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)