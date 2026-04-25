Ambedkar Nagar Wedding Dispute: Bride Leaves Groom Midway During Traditional Vidai After Intervention by Alleged Lover in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

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A wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar was called off shortly after the ceremony when a man claiming to be the bride’s partner stopped the couple’s vehicle during the post-wedding departure, leading to a confrontation that ended with the bride leaving the groom. The incident, which occurred during the traditional vidai, has drawn local attention and was later resolved through mutual agreement between both families. According to local reports, the groom was taking his bride to his home after the wedding rituals when their car was intercepted by a youth accompanied by several others.

The man claimed that the bride was in a relationship with him and insisted she leave with him. The situation escalated into a dispute between the two sides, with both families eventually being informed. Witnesses said tensions rose at the spot before police were called to intervene. Gopalganj Dowry Row: Groom Calls Off Wedding in Bihar Over ‘Scorpio-N SUV’ Demand, Complaint Filed.

Wedding Dissolves After Bride’s Former Lover Intercepts Procession

Just married in Ambedkar Nagar, UP but the bride left her groom Dinesh midway during vidai when her ex-boyfriend stopped their car, showed private photos & claimed her. The heartbroken groom returned home alone. pic.twitter.com/daG5g5MYTn — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 24, 2026

Claim Backed by Personal Evidence

During the confrontation, the youth reportedly presented photographs on his mobile phone to support his claim of a prior relationship with the bride. Following this, the groom, identified in reports as Dinesh, chose not to continue the marriage and returned home without the bride.

Police Intervention and Settlement

Police took all parties to the local station, where discussions continued for several hours. Officials said the matter was treated as a dispute between consenting adults rather than a criminal case at that stage. UP Shocker: Woman Thrown Out of House by Husband, In-Laws Over INR 5 Lakh Dowry in Ambedkarnagar, Case Registered (Watch Video).

Eventually, both sides reached a mutual agreement to call off the marriage. The groom’s party returned, while the bride went back with her family. Authorities noted that no formal complaint was filed, and limited preventive action was taken against those involved in stopping the vehicle.

Background and Context

The incident occurred in a rural area under the Aliganj police station limits. Reports indicate that the marriage had been conducted earlier the same day with customary rituals, before the unexpected confrontation disrupted proceedings.

Such cases, while relatively uncommon, highlight disputes arising from undisclosed relationships or family opposition in arranged marriages. Police typically treat these as civil matters unless allegations of coercion, abduction, or violence are made. Officials said no further legal action is currently underway, but the situation remains subject to review if any party files a complaint.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).