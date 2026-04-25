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Agency News Agency News India News | Rishikesh Student Aryan Secures 2nd Rank in Uttarakhand Board Intermediate Exam, Scores 97.80% Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also lauded and spoke over the phone with meritorious students who delivered outstanding performances in the High School and Intermediate examinations declared by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education, Ramnagar (Nainital).

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], April 25 (ANI): A student from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Rishikesh, Aryan, has secured the second position in the Uttarakhand Board Intermediate Examination by scoring 97.80% marks, earning a place in the state merit list.

His achievement has brought pride to his family and the entire state. The school administration, family members, and neighbours are celebrating the success. Aryan's mother and people from the neighbourhood expressed their happiness by garlanding him and offering sweets.

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Speaking exclusively to ANI, Aryan said, "I scored 97.80% marks and secured the second position in the state merit list. It feels really great today. It's a very happy day for my parents and teachers. Over the past two years, I always aimed to secure a top rank, so achieving this today feels wonderful."

"After coming from school, I used to study 8-10 hours a day and prepare for my boards as well as competitive exams... The message I would give to future students is that they should be consistent and follow the schedules their teachers provide, and prepare well for their exams," he added.

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Aryan's mother, Vineeta, also spoke exclusively to ANI and said, "This morning, when we got a call from school saying that your son has passed the 12th standard, I was very happy and became very emotional. Tears started flowing from my eyes... Today is a very happy day for us as my son has secured the second position in the entire state."

Speaking about the hard work and dedication of Aryan, she further said, "I never imagined he would reach this level, but when children work hard, parents begin to believe that they will achieve great things. The child has put in a lot of effort. I will not say that only the parents support the child, but the child has also put in a lot of effort. I am very grateful to the teachers of this school for their help."

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also lauded and spoke over the phone with meritorious students who delivered outstanding performances in the High School and Intermediate examinations declared by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education, Ramnagar (Nainital).

On the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the top-performing Intermediate students--Geetika Pant from Saraswati Shishu Mandir Inter College, Bageshwar, Sushila Mendiratta from Bhanjuram Amar Inter College, Bhooraarani (Udham Singh Nagar), Aryan from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Awas Vikas Rishikesh, and Vanshika from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mayapur (Haridwar)--and congratulated them on their success.

He congratulated the High School toppers as well and spoke to them too.

The Chief Minister said that "the students' achievements are the result of their hard work, discipline, and dedication. He also appreciated the contribution of parents and teachers, noting that their guidance plays a crucial role in shaping students' success."

Extending his best wishes for their future, he encouraged all students to stay committed to their goals, keep progressing, and contribute meaningfully to the development of the state and the nation.

He added that "the state government remains committed to improving the quality of education and will continue to provide all possible support to meritorious students."

Meanwhile, the results were officially declared by Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat from the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) headquarters in Ramnagar.

The UBSE further declared that girls significantly outperformed boys. According to official data, the overall pass percentage for High School stands at 92.10%, while girls recorded a pass rate of 96.07% compared to 88.03% for boys.

According to the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), for the Intermediate (Class 12) examination 2026, the overall pass percentage was 85.11%. The pass percentage among boys was 81.93%, while girls achieved 88.09%. Geetika Pant from Bageshwar and Sushila Mehendiratta from Udham Singh Nagar jointly secured the top position with 98%. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)