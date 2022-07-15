Tehran [Iran], July 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Friday that the Islamic republic will never back down from the rights of the country's people in the talks on the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a tweet in reaction to a joint declaration signed by US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem on Thursday, in which they vowed to stop Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Also Read | Donald Trump Escapes Impeachment but Speaker Nancy Pelosi Orders 9/11-Style Commission To Investigate Capitol Riots.

Iran will continue the path of "sustainable development and making honourable efforts" to remove the sanctions with strength and logic, Amir-Abdollahian noted.

He said Iran's goal is to reach a "good, robust and lasting agreement" in the nuclear negotiations.The US-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration was signed on the second day of Biden's Middle East trip, and the United States pledged not to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon even at the cost of using "all elements of its national power."

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Ruling Party to Nominate Interim President Ranil Wickremesinghe for Presidency.

The U.S. affirmed its commitment to work together with other partners "to confront Iran's aggression and destabilizing activities, whether advanced directly or through proxies."

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear program in return for the removal of sanctions on the country. However, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to drop some of its commitments under the pact.

The talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal began in April 2021 in Vienna but were suspended in March this year because of political differences between Tehran and Washington.After a three-month pause, the talks resumed recently in the Qatari capital Doha but failed to result in any agreement to settle the remaining differences. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)