Tehran [Iran], September 22 (ANI): Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday (local time) slammed the US and called America to refrain from trying to influence the world, saying the world no longer cares about "America First" or "America's Back".

Iran's new hardline president in the pre-recorded address at the General Assembly on Tuesday described American power in the world as both evil and irrelevant.

"Today, the world doesn't care about 'America First' or 'America is Back,' said Raisi referring to the slogans of isolationism promoted by President Donald Trump and the international engagement espoused by President Joe Biden.

Asserting that nuclear weapons have "no place" in Iran's defense doctrine, he said, "Nukes have no place in our defense doctrine and deterrence policy, Our country's strategic policy is to consider the production and stockpiling of atomic weapons as forbidden."

"Sanctions are the US's new way of war with the nations of the world," he said.

"The US attempt to counter the Iranian people by violating the JCPOA and taking the maximum pressure approach is organised crimes against humanity and have totally failed. However, the policy of maximum tyranny is still on, multiple reports released by the IAEA, the UN's nuclear watchdog, have attested to adherence of Iran to its commitments," he said.

"We want only what is rightfully ours. All powers must stay true to the nuclear deal in practice," he said.

He further reiterated Iran's call for an "inclusive" government in neighbouring Afghanistan.

He also slammed the US for using economic sanctions to pressure its foes.

"While decisively defending all its rights and the interests of its people, Iran is keen to have large-scale political and economic cooperation and convergence with the rest of the world," he said. "I seek effective interaction with all the countries of the world, especially with our neighbours, and shake their hands warmly."

He also denounced American and Israeli influence across the region, saying they must pull out their forces and allow nations like Yemen, Iraq and Palestine to make decisions for themselves through fair elections.(ANI)

