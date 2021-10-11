Tehran [Iran], October 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Sunday condemned a recent deadly bomb attack targeting worshippers in the northeastern Afghan city of Kunduz.

In an address to an open session of the parliament, Qalibaf said the Afghan authorities are duty-bound to ensure security for the Afghan people, calling for punishing those behind the tragic event and implementing necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency reported.

Also Read | Canada Thanksgiving Day 2021: Know What Will Remain Open And Close in Ottawa, Toronto And Other Cities On The Day Celebrated To Thanks Blessings Of Past Year.

Qalibaf warned that sowing religious and ethnic discord is a new security project "carried out by U.S.-backed terrorist groups."

The explosion occurred on Friday while worshipers were praying at a mosque in the Bandar-e-Khanabad area in Kunduz, killing scores of people and injuring more than 140 others.

Also Read | Plane Crashes in Russia’s Tatarstan, 16 Killed.

The Afghan branch of the Takfiri terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)