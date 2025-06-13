Jerusalem, June 13: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Friday that Israel will face a "severe punishment" over its attack on the country. Khamenei issued a statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency.

It confirmed that top military officials and scientists had been killed in the attack. Israel-Iran War: Indian Embassy in Iran Issues Advisory, Asks Indians To Remain Vigilant and Avoid Unnecessary Movements Amid Israeli Attacks on Tehran.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Vows To Destroy US in Name of Islam

pic.twitter.com/aeTK8506Gv Flashback: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vows to destroy the US in the name of Islam: “Death to America Is Not Just a Slogan, It Is a Policy”. How is it that people still believe Israel is the one seeking war with Iran, when it is Iran’s… — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) June 13, 2025

Israel “opened its wicked and blood-stained hand to a crime in our beloved country, revealing its malicious nature more than ever by striking residential centers,” Khamenei said.

