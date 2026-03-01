Tel Aviv [Israel], March 1 (ANI): Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tehran, senior Israeli officials were informed on Saturday evening, according to The Jerusalem Post.Senior Israeli officials were also informed that the body of Iran's Supreme Leader was found under the rubble left by the air strike, the report said.

According to Reuters, a senior Israeli official told on Saturday that the Supreme Leader of Iran is dead and his body has been found.

Iran has not confirmed reports about the fate of its Khamenei.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei may no longer be alive, without directly confirming his death.

He said Iran's top leaders and nuclear officials were targeted after recent attacks by Israel and the US in several parts of Iran, including Tehran.

In a video statement, PM Netanyahu said, "There were many signs indicating Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is no longer, without explicitly confirming his death. Khamenei's compound had been destroyed, and Revolutionary Guard commanders and senior nuclear officials had been destroyed."

Israeli TV had earlier reported that their assessment suggested that the supreme leader had likely been killed in the strike.

However, Representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in India, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, said, "The Supreme Leader is in good health and never has a fear of America or any other people... He will continue by his dignity and wisdom, and I hope that we will win this war."

Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in an Israeli strike, according to sources familiar with Israel's military operations, and another regional source, Reuters reported.

Nasirzadeh was the Deputy of Chief of Staff for the Iranian Armed forces before taking charge as the Minister of Defence. The Minister began his military carrier as a fighter pilot.

Pakpour had assumed charge of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in 2025, who had overtaken following the death of the previous commander, Hossein Salami following Israeli strikes. (ANI)

