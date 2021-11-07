Baghdad [Iraq], November 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The Iraqi Interior Ministry qualified Sunday's attempt on the life of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi as a terrorist attack, the Iraqi News Agency reported.

The ministry reportedly said that the attack was carried out with the help of three drones, two of which were downed.

The prime minister himself has already said on Twitter that he was unharmed. (ANI/Sputnik)

