Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 20 (ANI): Various Islamic groups in Bangladesh on Friday protested against Israeli attacks on Iran.

They held rallies and protest march at the north gate of the National Mosque, Baitul Mukarram, after Jumma prayers in the capital Dhaka.

They carried various banners and festoons that had inscriptions like "Stop the attacks on Iran and Palestine", "Resist the unjust attacks of Israel."

At the outset of Israel's attack on Tehran, Bangladesh strongly condemned the attack and called for a resolution of the crisis through discussions at the diplomatic table.

"Israel has been committing genocide in Gaza. Now they have attacked Iran and next targeted Pakistan. We find them the most problematic and dangerous nation in the world," a protestor told ANI.

"We hope nations of the world will come forward to dismantle the steps and remove Israel from the Middle East and keep them in secured area so that they can not make any problem", he added.

Protesters criticized the United States for supporting Israel. They called on the Muslim Ummah to form a united resistance against Israel.

"In the protest of Israeli aggressions in Iran and Gaza, the whole (Muslim) Ummah is united in this respect. We expect United Nation will do something to stop these aggressions", said another protestor.

"We approaching whole Ummah to come forward to protest these aggressions against Iran. We have noticed that without any reason, Israel attacked on Iran", he said.

"Iran has the rights to protest against that. We are expecting the whole Ummah will come forward and protest combinedly against Israel", the protester added.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Forces shared that on Thursday night it targeted the missiles manufacturing sites in Iran by using approximately 120 munitions.

The details were provided in a post on X. The IDF said, that over 60 fighter jets "struck dozens of military targets in Iran using approximately 120 munitions."

"Several industrial sites used to manufacture missiles were struck in the Tehran area. These sites served as a key industrial center for the Iranian Ministry of Defence. The SPND headquarters in Tehran were struck. This building was used for the development of advanced technologies and weapons supporting the Iranian regime's military capabilities." (ANI)

