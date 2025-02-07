Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 7 (ANI): Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, Professor, Department of Public Administration, University of Dhaka, admitted that Islamist groups in Bangladesh have got more freedom after Sheikh Hasina left the country.

Kalimullah, while speaking to ANI, said that several banned Islamist outfits are active in Bangladesh and are even holding press conferences.

"Of course. You know, Islamists, they have succeeded in carving out larger space in the public domain. And Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has strengthened its position. Hefazat-e-Islam movement has become more strong. Personalities such as Peer of Charmoni has gained prominence. Even Hizb ut-Tahrir, they are an outlaw organization, but they're visible. They are coming up with leaflets, posters and also in different places they are waving their flags, they're marching in the streets even convened press conferences. So officially this outfit is not a legal entity till now and their media coordinator is behind the bar. So, officially the ban is still there but in reality they are functioning," he said.

Referring to the incident on Wednesday of a mob vandalising the founding father of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence, Kalimullah said that the mob was seen waving flags and putting posters there.

"On the fateful day of February 5, in Road No 32, in Sheikh Mujib's residence, which was turned into a museum, they were seen there waving flags and putting up posters on the wall," he told ANI.

A mob vandalised the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Dhaka Tribune reported. Visuals showed flames on one of the floors of the house.

The protesters, reportedly demanding a ban on the Awami League, stormed the premises after breaking open the gate, causing widespread destruction, Dhaka Tribune reported, citing UNB.

Local media linked the protest to an online speech by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Social media posts had earlier called for a "Bulldozer Procession" towards Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence located at Dhanmondi-32 if Sheikh Hasina delivered a speech, as reported by Dhaka Tribune. By 10.45 pm (local time), an excavator had been brought to demolish the house. Protestors, who arrived in a rally around 8PM, forced their way in, breaking into the main gate before proceeding to vandalise the property.

Many protestors reportedly climbed to the second floor, using hammers, crowbars, and wooden planks to destroy portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and damage sections of the historic house, Dhaka Tribune reported. (ANI)

