Tel Aviv [Israel], August 9 (ANI/TPS): On Wednesday, Brigadier General Gilad Keinan assumed his position as commander of the Israel Air Force’s Air Operations Group, replacing the person who held the position for the past two years, Brigadier General Omer Tishler.

“The eyes of our enemies are directed towards us in the expectation of detecting cracks in our cohesion and determination, and perhaps even try and take advantage of what could be perceived by them as an opportunity to test our readiness,” said Keinan in reference to the declaration made by a number of reserve pilots that they will refuse future service should a controversial judicial reform plan be passed by Israel’s government.

Also Read | Anti-LGBTQ Law: World Bank Says No New Funding to Uganda Over Anti-Gay Law.

“I know how much strength and professionalism exists among the team that is standing here in front of me, and I know that we can face any challenge and know how to make any enemy wrong if he dares to test us.”

General Keinan is a married and father of three, holds a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology engineering from Ben Gurion University and a master’s degree in national resource management from NDU Washington.

Also Read | Down With Cancer, 10-Year-Old Girl 'Marries' Childhood Sweetheart 12 Days Before Dying of Leukemia in US.

He began his career in the Air Force in 1994 when he volunteered for a pilot course. After that, he was appointed deputy commander of Squadron 144 (“the phoenix”) and deputy commander of Squadron 106 (“the spearhead”).

Later, he served as the head of the infrastructure section in the Air Force, the commander of Squadron 133 (“The Double Tail Knights”), the head of a branch in the Air Force and as the commander of Squadron 253 (“The Negev”).

Between the years 2016-2018, he served as the head of the air attack department at the Air Force’s operational headquarters and commanded the Ramon base. In the last two years, he commanded the Nabatim base. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)