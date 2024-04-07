Tel Aviv [Israel], April 7 (ANI/TPS): The bullet-riddled bus after a terrorist attack in which shots were fired, near the Nabi Elias junction on Highway 55.

Two people were wounded, one seriously and one moderately.

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) launched a manhunt for the terrorists. (ANI/TPS)

