New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Amid the escalating tensions across the West Asia region, the US State Department updated the travel advisory for Qatar, Kuwait and other Middle Eastern countries to reflect the ordered departure of non-emergency US government personnel and family members of government personnel.

Secretary Marco Rubio and the US Department of State have urged Americans across Middle Eastern countries to leave immediately due to "serious safety risks" amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

"Secretary Marco Rubio and Department of State urges Americans to DEPART NOW from the countries below using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks. Americans who need State Department assistance arranging to depart via commercial means, CALL US 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) and +1-888-407-4747 (from the U.S. and Canada). ENROLL in http://step.state.gov to get the latest security updates from the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate," Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar posted on X.

The advisory includes countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Yemen.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem said that it was not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel. The embassy informed that the Israeli Ministry of Tourism has initiated operating shuttles to the Taba Border Crossing as of March 2.

"To be added to the passenger list for a shuttle, you must register via the Ministry's evacuation form. The US Embassy cannot make any recommendation (for or against) the Ministry of Tourism's shuttle. If you choose to avail yourself of this option to depart, the U.S. government cannot guarantee your safety. The information is provided as a courtesy to those wishing to leave Israel. Passengers who wish to cross to Jordan may take the shuttle to Eilat and continue independently (by taxi) to the Yitzhak Rabin Border Crossing," the embassy posted on X.

As this happened, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) completed additional waves of strikes in western Iran targeting the Iranian regime's missile launchers, defence systems, and live-fire arrays.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Riyadh was hit by two drones, Al Jazeera reported Saudi authorities as saying. As this happened, the US Consulate in Dhahran urged citizens to take cover.

"There is a threat of imminent missile and UAV attacks over Dhahran. Do not come to the US Consulate. Take cover immediately in your residence on the lowest available floor and away from windows. Do not go outside. The U.S. Consulate in Dhahran urges US citizens in Dhahran to shelter in place, review security plans in the event of an attack, and to stay alert in case of additional future attacks. U.S. Consulate personnel are sheltering in place," the embassy posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Doha on Tuesday issued an advisory for the Indian community in Qatar, asking them to remain indoors and stay safe.

The Indian Embassy said that residents are urged to rely only on verified information issued by the Qatari authorities through official channels.

"The Indian community is requested to closely follow news and guidance issued by Qatari authorities through official channels. Residents are urged to rely only on verified and official information. The Ministry of Interior of Qatar has emphasised the importance of remaining. indoors and staying in safe, enclosed places to safeguard public safety. Residents are advised not to go out except in cases of extreme necessity," the Embassy of India in Doha posted on X.

The Indian Embassy urged all Indian nationals to adhere to the instructions provided by Qatar's Ministry of Interior. It said that passengers should refrain from proceeding to the Hamad international airport without checking with their respective airlines for the latest updates.

"All Indian nationals are strongly urged to strictly adhere to these instructions. The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed that Qatari airspace remains closed. Accordingly, operations at Hamad International Airport are suspended and will resume once the Authority announces the safe reopening of airspace. Passengers are advised not to proceed to the airport and to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates," the embassy said.

"The Embassy remains in close contact with the concerned authorities and is committed to the safety and welfare of all Indian nationals. Indian nationals are advised to remain calm, stay indoors, follow local authority guidelines, and avoid unnecessary movement," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Qatar has strongly condemned Iranian attacks on US Embassies in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that the two embassies contravene international agreements and diplomatic norms.

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Iranian attacks that targeted the embassies of the United States in Riyadh and Kuwait, deeming them a blatant violation of international conventions and laws. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses that the Iranian attacks on the two embassies contravene international agreements and diplomatic norms that criminalise assaults on diplomatic missions and grant immunity to their premises and staff," Qatar's MFA said in a statement.

"The Ministry affirms the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait in all measures they take to safeguard their security and the safety of their territories," the statement further said.

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)

