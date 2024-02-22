Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 22 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli military expanded its raids on Hamas targets in the northern Gaza area of Zeitoun, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday morning.

The Air Force and ground troops killed approximately 20 terrorists and destroyed terror infrastructure, including a rocket launching position that Hamas booby-trapped with explosives.

Soldiers also directed airstrikes on 10 positions from which Hamas squads threatened troops.

Meanwhile, in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, Israeli forces eliminated 15 terrorists in raids on Hamas positions. Rifles, grenades, explosive devices and other military equipment were seized. In addition, ground forces directed an airstrike on a military site where a terror squad was spotted.

In other raids in Khan Yunis, soldiers seized weapons, military equipment and documents.

Khan Yunis is Gaza's second largest city and is regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

